Discover Stüssy Fall 2024 Collection

Stüssy’s Fall ’24 collection is all about embracing casual style with a focus on versatile layering, perfect for the changing seasons. The collection emphasizes functionality, featuring pieces that are easy to mix and match. At its core, you’ll find an array of plaid shirts—both light and heavyweight—ideal for layering under knitted sweaters or over insulated outerwear.

Beyond the plaid shirts, Stüssy brings in essential wardrobe staples that follow brand’s relaxed vibe. Cozy fleece crews provide the warmth needed on cooler days without compromising on style, while the return of denim trucker jackets adds a classic, rugged touch to the collection’s overall feel.

A standout aspect of the Fall ’24 lineup is the introduction of leather pieces, giving a fresh edge to Stüssy’s otherwise laid-back selection. The lime-green Big Ol’ Shorts serve as a statement piece, bringing a splash of color and texture to the collection. Paired with the matching racer jacket, these leather items show how Stüssy’s streetwear elements are evolving. The collection’s insulated jackets are thoughtfully designed to offer warmth without unnecessary bulk, making them ideal for layering with other items.

Stüssy’s Fall ’24 collection also includes pieces that are designed to transition between seasons. The plaid shirts and denim jackets, in particular, stand out as staples that offer a sense of continuity in an ever-evolving fashion landscape. By blending these classic elements with more modern pieces like the leather shorts and racer jacket, Stüssy delivers a collection that feels both fresh and enduring.

This highly anticipated Fall ’24 collection released globally on Friday, August 16th. Stüssy has coordinated a simultaneous launch across major regions, including North America, the UK, Europe, Japan, and Korea. Explore the details of the Stüssy Fall 2024 collection in the gallery below: