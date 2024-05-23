in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Taking The Streets by Jose Martinez

Model Carl and photographer Jose Martinez team up for our latest style story

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Jose Martinez captures model Carl at Trend Models. Marta París took care of the styling, with assistance from David Reyes

For this session, Carl is wearing selected pieces from Mateo Velasquez, Celine, Fred Perry, Baro Lucas, New Rock, Kenzo, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana, and Eñaut.

 

Total look CELINE HOMME / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Shirt FRED PERRY, Polo FRED PERRY, Trousers MATEO VELASQUEZ, Boots NEW ROCK, Tie CELINE / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Total look KENZO / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Polo FRED PERRY, Jacket MATEO VELASQUEZ, Trousers MATEO VELASQUEZ, Tie CELINE / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Total look KENZO / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Total look CELINE, Gloves BARO LUCAS / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Body KENZO, Belt CELINE, Trousers KENZO / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Sunglasses CELINE, Tie CELINE, Polo FRED PERRY / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Top MATEO VELASQUEZ, Gloves BARO LUCAS, Pants VINTAGE, Boots NEW ROCK / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Necklace CELINE, Jacket CELINE, Short MONCLER, Trousers CELINE, Boots NEW ROCK / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Sunglasses MONCLER / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Jacket BARO LUCAS, Suit EÑAUT / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE
Total look DOLCE & GABBANA / photography © Jose Martinez for MMSCENE

Photography Jose Martinez @josemartinezphoto
Style Marta París @martaparisstylist
Style assist David Reyes @dvdreyees
Model Carl at Trend Models @carlbistram @trendmodelsmgmt

