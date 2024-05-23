MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Taking The Streets by Jose Martinez

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Jose Martinez captures model Carl at Trend Models. Marta París took care of the styling, with assistance from David Reyes.

For this session, Carl is wearing selected pieces from Mateo Velasquez, Celine, Fred Perry, Baro Lucas, New Rock, Kenzo, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana, and Eñaut.

Photography Jose Martinez @josemartinezphoto

Style Marta París @martaparisstylist

Style assist David Reyes @dvdreyees

Model Carl at Trend Models @carlbistram @trendmodelsmgmt