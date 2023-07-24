in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Photography

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yeehawww! by Jon Carreño

Photographer Jon Carreño and stylist Eric G Monterrubio team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Guille Castillo stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature lensed by fashion photographer Jon Carreño. In charge of styling was Eric G Monterrubio, who for the session selected pieces from Acne Studios, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Sandra, Stars & Stripes, Twister, Weekday and Zara.

Beauty is work of Rubén Mármol, online coordination by Juan Marti. Discover the complete story below.

Shirt Acne Studio
Tie Vintage
Corset Zara
Thong Calvin Klein
Boots Sendra Boots
Hat Twister Hats
Top Weekday
Hat Stars&Stripes
Underwear Calvin Klein
Trousers Vintage
Boots Sendra Boots
Hat Stars&Stripes
Boots Sendra Boots
Tank top Diesel
T-shirt Diesel
Thong Calvin Klein
Trousers Weekday
Boots Sendra Boots
Underwear Calvin Klein
Skirt Weekday
Belt Stylist’s Own
Boots Sendra Boots
Hat Stars&Stripes
Boots Sendra Boots
Shirt Acne Studio
Tie Vintage
Corset Zara
Thong Calvin Klein
Tank top Diesel
T-shirt Diesel
Thong Calvin Klein
Trousers Weekday
Boots Sendra Boots
Hat Stars&Stripes
Underwear Calvin Klein
Trousers Vintage
Boots Sendra Boo
Hat Stars&Stripes
Underwear Calvin Klein
Trousers Vintage
Boots Sendra Boots

Photography Jon Carreño @joncarrenophotography
Stylist Eric G Monterrubio @ericgmonterrubio
Model Guille Castillo @guillecastillo
Grooming Rubén Mármol @rubenmarmol
Online Coordination Juan Martí @sswango

