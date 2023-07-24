MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yeehawww! by Jon Carreño

The handsome Guille Castillo stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature lensed by fashion photographer Jon Carreño. In charge of styling was Eric G Monterrubio, who for the session selected pieces from Acne Studios, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Sandra, Stars & Stripes, Twister, Weekday and Zara.
Beauty is work of Rubén Mármol, online coordination by Juan Marti. Discover the complete story below.
Photography Jon Carreño @joncarrenophotography
Stylist Eric G Monterrubio @ericgmonterrubio
Model Guille Castillo @guillecastillo
Grooming Rubén Mármol @rubenmarmol
Online Coordination Juan Martí @sswango