Simone Bricchi Poses for DSCENE Magazine’s “Night and Day” Cover Story

Discover DSCENE Magazine’s latest cover story captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro.

Total Look CELINE

Italian model Simone Bricchi, represented by I Love Models Management, graces the cover story of DSCENE Magazine’s latest “The World We Live In” edition, beautifully captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. With styling expertise from Stefano Guerrini and fashion direction by Katarina Doric, the editorial showcases Simone in a stunning array of carefully curated pieces from some of the world’s top brands.

Titled “Night and Day,” the story masterfully highlights the model’s handsome features as he effortlessly dons standout creations from prestigious fashion houses. Among the carefully selected pieces featured in the editorial are exquisite designs from Boss, Celine, N°21, Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Antonio Marras, Roberto Cavalli, Zegna, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Saucony.

Completing the alluring look, beauty artist Rossano Fasano expertly handles grooming. Assisting in the styling process are Lorenzo Iacobone and Daria Saffioti.

Total Look CELINE
Total Look CELINE
Total look N°21
Total look N°21
Jacket ROBERTO CAVALLI / Trousers HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE / Sunglasses Stylist’s Own
Total Look LOUIS VUITTON
Total Look DIOR MEN
Total Look DIOR MEN
Total Look HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE
Total Look BOSS
Total Look ANTONIO MARRAS
Total Look ZEGNA / Sunglasses BURBERRY
Total Look DOLCE & GABBANA
Total Look VERSACE
Total Look HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE / Shoes SAUCONY

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro
Fashion Director KATARINA DORIC – @katarina.djoric
Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini
Grooming ROSSANO FASANO – @rossanofasano
Model SIMONE BRICCHI at I Love Models Management – @thesimonebricchi
Fashion Assistants LORENZO IACOBONE @iacobonelorenzo and DARIA SAFFIOTI @daria.saffioti
Special thanks to MOVEM Fashion – @movemfashion

