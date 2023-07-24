Simone Bricchi Poses for DSCENE Magazine’s “Night and Day” Cover Story

Italian model Simone Bricchi, represented by I Love Models Management, graces the cover story of DSCENE Magazine’s latest “The World We Live In” edition, beautifully captured by fashion photographer Igor Cvoro. With styling expertise from Stefano Guerrini and fashion direction by Katarina Doric, the editorial showcases Simone in a stunning array of carefully curated pieces from some of the world’s top brands.

Titled “Night and Day,” the story masterfully highlights the model’s handsome features as he effortlessly dons standout creations from prestigious fashion houses. Among the carefully selected pieces featured in the editorial are exquisite designs from Boss, Celine, N°21, Louis Vuitton, Dior Men, Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, Antonio Marras, Roberto Cavalli, Zegna, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Saucony.

Completing the alluring look, beauty artist Rossano Fasano expertly handles grooming. Assisting in the styling process are Lorenzo Iacobone and Daria Saffioti.

Photographer IGOR CVORO – @igorcvoro

Fashion Director KATARINA DORIC – @katarina.djoric

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Grooming ROSSANO FASANO – @rossanofasano

Model SIMONE BRICCHI at I Love Models Management – @thesimonebricchi

Fashion Assistants LORENZO IACOBONE @iacobonelorenzo and DARIA SAFFIOTI @daria.saffioti

Special thanks to MOVEM Fashion – @movemfashion

