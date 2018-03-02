MM NEWS: Prince Of Denmark Turns Male Model!

Competition got tougher this week for a regular male model, having to battle it out with a Prince of Denmark joining the model ranks! Danish SCOOP Model Agency signed the 18 year old Prince Nikolai of Denmark to their board. The young Nikolai William Alexander Frederik is the oldest son of Prince Joachim and is the seventh in line of succession to the throne of his homeland.

Nikolai’s first big gig was walking for the recent London Fashion Week Show February 2018 collection fashion show. Scoop models already shared images of his first ever test by Danish photographer Marco van Rijt.

Prince Nikolai Walking for Burberry February 2018 Collection Runway

Being seventh in the line of succession allows Nikolai some more freedom in the terms of his royal duties, allowing him financial independence. Nikolai is not to receive any land, monetary compensation, or title from the royal family. However his parents are supporting the young prince throughout his education.

“Should not be forced into something. Nikolai’s future shall be conducted entirely by his own plan.” – shared his father Prince Joachim for Billedbladet newspaper. Scroll down for more of Prince Nikolai in a shoot by Marco van Rijt photographed with styling from Maya Soul Paustian and hair and makeup by Stine Rasmussen:

