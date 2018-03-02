MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Tobias Reuter by José Manuel Cruz
The handsome Tobias Reuter stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer José Manuel Cruz. In charge of styling was Robert Chrisman, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Jeremy Bramer.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Model: Tobias Reuter at PMA, PRM London, Two Management, BMA, Uniko Model Management, The AgenC
Hair & Makeup Artist: Jeremy Bramer
Stylist: Robert Chrisman
Photographer: Jose Manuel Cruz – www.josemanuel.us
