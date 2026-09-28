Jordan Adetunji Fronts Billionaire Boys Club Fall 2026

Billionaire Boys Club introduces its Fall 2026 collection with Jordan Adetunji wearing the new season in campaign imagery photographed by Joseph J. Marshall. The Irish artist steps into a wardrobe built around sportswear, club references and the graphic identity that continues to define the label’s clothing.

For Fall 2026, Billionaire Boys Club takes inspiration from the visual codes associated with clubs. Crests and patches appear throughout the collection, drawing specifically from yacht and soccer traditions. The brand uses those familiar elements across contemporary casualwear, giving classic athletic references a more graphic treatment.

Patchwork plays an important role in the season. Billionaire Boys Club layers embroidered and applied details across garments to create depth, while potassium and sun-faded treatments give selected sportswear a worn surface. These finishes shift the collection away from cleaner uniform dressing and introduce a softer, aged quality to the clothing.

The current Fall 2026 selection spans jackets, polos, shirts, sweatshirts, T-shirts, trousers, denim and shorts. Pieces listed by the brand include the Ryder Polo, Space Track Pant, Crest Fleece, Aggie Cord Jacket, Space Breaker Jacket, Deep Sky Jean and Zip Club Hoodie. Knitted tops and graphic T-shirts expand the wardrobe, keeping the collection rooted in everyday sportswear.

The European Fall 2026 selection develops the club theme through further pieces including varsity jackets, striped shirts, polos, cargo trousers and sweatshirts. The assortment includes the Leather Sleeve Arch Logo Varsity Jacket, Rhinestone Arch Logo Striped Shirt, Script Patch Polo Shirt and Resort Polo Shirt. Across these categories, Billionaire Boys Club moves between preppy references and the relaxed proportions associated with its streetwear approach.

Adetunji’s appearance connects the Fall 2026 clothing with the brand’s continuing relationship with music and youth culture. In the campaign imagery, he wears the new collection in dark-toned surroundings that place attention on the proportions, surface treatments and graphic details of the clothes. The photographs give the collection a restrained visual setting while keeping Adetunji and the garments as the main focus.

The season also carries one of Billionaire Boys Club’s recurring ideas through its visual language: the brand continues to use crests, logos and club insignia while treating membership as something defined through identity rather than conventional status. Its familiar phrase, “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket,” remains part of that wider brand vocabulary.