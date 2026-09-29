Nothing Introduces BTS’ V as Global Brand Ambassador

Nothing has announced BTS member V as its new Global Brand Ambassador, bringing the musician into its growing network of creative collaborators. The appointment arrives alongside a new campaign photographed in Seoul by Dorothea Sing Zhang, with Nothing’s Headphone (1) Pro taking a central role.

Rather than focusing exclusively on the new headphones, the campaign places V across a wider selection of Nothing audio products. Ear (3a), Ear (3), Headphone (1) and Headphone (a) appear throughout the shoot, establishing his role across the company’s audio category.

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Movement guides much of the campaign’s visual direction. Nothing developed the imagery around experimentation and the creative process, drawing references from several points across film, photography and music video history. Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity,” Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” and work by filmmaker Spike Lee contributed to the concept. The sequential photography of Eadweard Muybridge also influenced the project, reflected through layered images that track V across individual frames.

Nothing carried the same approach into the campaign soundtrack. The team initially considered jazz as a direction that could reflect V’s musical range, before discussing music by George Michael and Spandau Ballet. Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner” ultimately became the selected track.

The campaign also introduces Headphone (1) Pro, Nothing’s premium over-ear model, featuring a triple-driver system, active noise cancellation powered by ten microphones, LDAC, high-resolution audio and Dynamic Spatial Audio. A Flat EQ mode developed with London’s Metropolis Studios offers a more neutral sound profile, while transparent panels, glass and metal details continue Nothing’s industrial design language. The headphones support wireless, USB-C and 3.5mm listening, with battery life reaching up to 68 hours when active noise cancellation is switched off.

The new appointment places V alongside her while giving Nothing another musician with a significant international audience. His first campaign for the company connects his ambassador role directly with its expanding headphone range and the introduction of Headphone (1) Pro.