MFW: 1017 ALYX 9SM FW22.23 Collection

“Feels good to be home.” Matthew M. Williams presented 1017 ALYX 9SM Fall Winter 2022.23 collection with physical runway during Milan Fashion Week for the first time. After showing in Paris for several seasons, the brand headed to Milan, a home to 1017 ALYX 9SM’s design studio for years.

“We are delighted to be presenting our men’s and women’s 1017-ALYX-9SM Fall-Winter 2022 collection this January in Milan, and to be reconnecting with the physical runway there. The brand and myself have strong ties with Italy, our design studio and our headquarters are Italy based along with many of our manufacturers.“ – says 1017 ALYX 9SM co-founder and creative director Matthew M. Williams prior to the show.

Titled “FADE,” the collection focuses on technical materials, hardware and modern tailoring. This season the shearling is interpreted in a range of silhouettes and colors. A new range of tactical cargo pant styles melds the concepts of hardware and intense material research. The collection has a selection of puffer jackets and vests constructed in unexpected fabrics.

This season sees heavily textured wools and modern stretch materials cut in exaggerated shoulder and darted constructed details featuring new metal lighter cap fastening. The brand continues to push the boundaries of garment construction. Highly structural outerwear, rendered in PVC is featured in jackets, coats and sleeveless vests.

Now the signature Mono style sees the development for FW22 – a new single polymer injected boot. The ultralight boot creates a new exaggerated silhouette that forms the base of the mens show looks for Fall 22. It features an elevated insole for ultra comfort and ergonomically designed upper. In addition the development of the mono sneaker high is an all leather lace up evolved from the low sneaker introduced on SS22 on the mono sole.