MFW: PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover PHILIPP PLEIN Fall Winter 2022.23 Lil Monsters Collection that merges fashion and contemporary art, presented on January 15th, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. For his very first ART collection, the designer built highly innovative, contemporary sculptures of new fantasy characters named “Lil Monsters”. This season fashion collection explores playful elegance. The presentation celebrated inclusivity and black culture, and it featured only black models.

“2022 will also be the year of the expansion of the PHILIPP PLEIN universe beyond fashion. After the debut in the field of hospitality and entertainment with the already announced opening of the Hotel and Club in Milan, Plein explores the world of art with the launch of a range of Unique Pieces displayed in the PHILIPP PLEIN Art Gallery in the new showroom in Via Burlamacchi in Milan turned for the occasion in the first pop-up art gallery. ” – Philipp Plein