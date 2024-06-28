© 1017-ALYX-9SM Pre Spring 2025 Collection

The Pre-Spring 2025 collection from 1017-ALYX-9SM, led by Matthew Williams, merges tactical innovation with reimagined American staples. Williams’ signature design, both simple and complex, is evident through a series of chosen forms and functionalities. The color palette—featuring optic white, sky blue, matte black, bone, deep forest camo, and blasted indigo—carefully balances minimalism with richness, shaping the collection’s relaxed pieces.

Fabric choices play a pivotal role in defining the textural narrative of the collection. Cotton shirting serves as the cornerstone, offered in both crisp and crumpled forms, following the collection’s raw aesthetic. This tactile range extends to ripstop fabrications that make cargo pants and multi-pocket ranger jackets visually compelling as well as light and functional.

The outerwear stands out for its rugged elegance, exemplified by spring oilcloth coats with a waxed, creased finish and contrasting suede collars. Updated takes on the classic Harrington and MA-1 jackets also make a statement, as Williams changes traditional forms with bold, new silhouettes.

Design nuances include fresh takes on the ALYX ‘A’ logo, now seen in radial embroidery, a sportive stitched arrow, and a striking serif varsity stamp across various garments such as cotton tees and a coach jacket. The iconic ALYX rollercoaster buckle, reminiscent of Williams’ Californian youth and fairground inspirations, is featured throughout the Ready to Wear and accessory lines, from practical enhancements on denim to ornamental details on jewelry and bags.

The collection also includes rugged calf-length boots with lug soles and elaborate ski pants equipped with segmented knees and snap studs, embodying an adventurous, robust spirit. Transitional pieces like half-zip fleece and waffle knit sweaters with taped mock necks blend high-performance sportswear with high fashion. Discover more of the collection in the Gallery below: