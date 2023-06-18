1017 ALYX 9SM Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection

During Milano Fashion Week, 1017 ALYX 9SM presented a compelling menswear collection that showcased the trend setting looks by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams and Design Director Lee Roach. The collection embraced a blend of urban flair, raw sophistication, and timeless elegance, as evident by the exquisite attention to detail and the inventive use of materials throughout the range.

1017 ALYX 9SM goes into an extraordinary way in which canvas was treated as one of the most eye-catching aspects of the collection. Each canvas piece of clothing stole the show with its one-of-a-kind texture and well-worn look and feel. The sculptures had been given meticulous treatments like as over-dying and creative sprays, which resulted in the exuding of rich, earthy tones and fascinating patterns. Canvas pants, vests, coats, and jackets seamlessly exuded a raw sophistication and urban flare, boosting the wearer’s look with depth and character.

The investigation into treated leather was yet another thing that stood out as a highlight of the Spring/Summer season. 1017 ALYX 9SM revealed an outstanding collection of leather clothing after delving further into the world of timelessly elegant fashion. The bombers, jackets, vests, pants, bags, and backpacks that were so painstakingly constructed showed off the immaculate workmanship and one-of-a-kind treatment specializations of the brand. The collection emanated a level of elegance that was unmatched by any other, with the leather clothing acting as a tribute to the brand’s dedication to providing products of high quality and sophisticated aesthetics.

Alyx used damaged textiles into the world of jersey materials to give the collection a rough and defiant edge. Intricate texture and depth were woven into the fabric through the use of needle punching methods, which resulted in a gastronomic extravaganza for the eyes and the senses. Intarsia is an art form that is known for its complex designs, which are created by interweaving various yarns to attract attention. This art form has a long history. The combination of modern graphics with vintage look treatments produced wearable masterpieces that were unaffected by the passage of time. The vintage appearance treatments offered a nostalgic appeal.

1017 ALYX 9SM Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection completely reimagined the concept of comfort, thanks to the materials and textures that were used. Alyx selected a variety of fabrics with an emphasis on elegance, such as cupro and poplin cotton sets, mesh vests and blouses for an edgy appeal, and lightweight nylon slacks for breezy adaptability.

The distinctive ‘A’ logo for Alyx reach new heights, as it was tastefully placed into a variety of garments, including leather intarsia jackets, knitwear, jersey sets, and track suits, to name a few. Alyx presented new shoe models that featured the now-iconic thick sole. The collection was characterized by an unwavering attention to detail and included traditional derby shoes and durable canvas combat boots that exemplified a perfect balance of daring aesthetics and exceptional utility. Every step that was taken while wearing these painstakingly constructed footwear items exemplified Alyx’s unrelenting quest of inventive design.

Spring Summer 2024 runway in Milano highlighted the creative powers of teaming up Matthew M. Williams and Lee Roach. The collection demonstrated 1017 ALYX 9SM’s devotion to pushing boundaries and moving the way we consume trends today. Alyx while definitely fusing streetwear culture into its own dna, is also looking ahead of the trend game.

Words by DSCENE / MMSCENE Editor Zarko Davinic

Creative director: Matthew M.Williams

Design director: Lee Roach

Design Studio: Per Hanson, Daniel Pinillos, Gala Colabianchi Georgia Fraser Gudmundur Magnusson Ion Ilies, Kevin Grandal, Natasha Law

Show music by Jam City

Music direction by Ben Surkin

Casting by Samuel Ellis Scheinman @DM CASTING

Make-up Artist Giorgia Lecce

Hair Stylist Paolo Soffiatti at Blendmanagement

Special sponsor L’OREAL professional

Creative production: Deborah Salbego

Models walking the 1017 ALYX 9SM Menswear show: Abdulaye Niang, Abdulsalam Adeigbe, Adeleye Segun, Ahmadou Gueye, Awwal Adeoti, Ayomide Onasanya, David Kenvesh, Elvis Radovanovic, Fahui Zhuang, Feranmi Ajetomobi, Gendai Funato, Godwin Okereuku, Haoran Xu, Issa Fissirou, Jake Hodder, Jum Kuochnin, Louis Steele, Luke Clod, Mamuor Majeng, Rex Rayner, Richard Grundins, Sidy Sylla, Sisca Salifi, Tim Piglowski, Valentyn Boiko, Wu Guoqiang