Antonio Marras SS27 Turns a Sardinian Wedding Into Fashion

Antonio Marras frames Spring Summer 2027 through a wedding story set in Alghero after the night of St. John. Antiogu and Ippolita prepare to marry at midday as traces of the previous evening remain everywhere: bonfires, a long outdoor table, guests who stayed awake until morning and the sense that the night has carried directly into the day. Marras uses that suspended moment as the starting point for the season.

The collection takes shape through clothes that appear to carry evidence of what came before. Salt, myrtle, sunlight and the memory of the previous night inform the treatment of fabrics and surfaces. Marras works with layering and texture to give the garments a lived-in quality, developing pieces that seem connected to the hours between the festivities and the wedding itself.

Color follows the change from night into midday. Honey, cream, sand and nude establish the lighter end of the palette, joined by gold and stone shades. Powder pink and dusty blue lead toward ecru, military green, mud and deep black. The sequence draws directly from earth, sea and changing light.

Surface treatments give the collection much of its character. Stripes and checks appear alongside camouflage and painterly floral motifs. Embroidery, inlays, pleating, crystals and tactile patches alter familiar fabrics throughout the season. Marras combines silk, chiffon, organza, tulle, lace and satin with cool wool, poplin, leather, brocade, jacquard and sequins, creating noticeable changes in weight and texture from one look to the next.

Knitwear follows the body closely, while denim keeps a direct connection to everyday dressing. A deconstructed parka receives a more elaborate treatment, carrying its functional origins into a different context. Loafers also retain their familiar shape while taking on materials and surface details from the wider collection.

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Marras presented Spring Summer 2027 at Giardino Vincenzo Muccioli in Milan. A long table transformed the space into an imagined Sardinian gathering, while the open format allowed people passing by to enter the event. The setting connected Milan with the Alghero wedding story and carried the collection’s central idea into the show itself: the morning after a summer night that never fully ended.