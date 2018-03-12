American fashion brand Todd Snyder enlists supermodel Armando Cabral to pose in Spring Summer 2018 pieces for their latest lookbook captured by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. in charge of casting direction was Drew Linehan.

“Suit up for summer adventures in our signature Sutton collection. Crafted from breathable seasonal fabrics and expertly tailored for versatile mixing or matching, these dynamic pieces — plus warm weather accessories from Moscot, Timex, Alden Shoes, Corgi and M.Cohen — are perfect traveling companions wherever the road takes you.“





