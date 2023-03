Pillars Of Elegance: DUNHILL Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house DUNHILL presented its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring top models George Barnett, Armando Cabral, and Joseph Norris lensed by photographer Brett Lloyd. In charge of styling was Tom Guinness, with creative direction from Francisco Salvadó, set design by Alice Kirkpatrick, and casting direction by Finlay MacAulay at The Establishment. In charge of beauty was hair stylist Matt Mulhall. The campaign titled Pillars Of Elegance celebrates British elegance and masculinity.