French fashion brand ÉTUDES presented their Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a show held at Petite Ceinture, a commuter railway built in the mid-1800s. Designers Aurélien Arbet, José Lamali, and Jérémie Egry unveil a new era of Études’ identity with the Périphérie collection. For the season, brand revisited workwear archetypes elevated with intricate tailoring and urban staples.