Grace and Precision: Dior Fall Winter 2024.25 Collection

Luxury house DIOR presented its Fall Winter 2024 menswear campaign, that celebrates the elegance and grace of ballet, captured by fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan. Stars of the campaign are models Lars Post, Muzakir Masahudu, Dugyeon Kimm, Trystan Ricketts, and Till Wenner. In charge of styling was Melanie Ward, with art direction from Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, and beauty by hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Peter Philips.

The Dior Winter 2024.25 Men’s Collection, designed by Kim Jones, marks a fusion of practicality with the elegance of couture, creating a narrative that’s as functional as it is fantastical. This season, the collection explores the balletic influences that Christian Dior admired, translating the fluidity and grace of dance into the structure of men’s fashion.

Jones’s designs pay tribute to the dynamic spirit of ballet, epitomized by the late Rudolf Nureyev, whose influence permeates the collection. This homage extends to Jones’s uncle, Colin Jones, a documentary photographer and a friend of Nureyev, whose work captures the essence of movement and drama that ballet encompasses. This personal and artistic tribute infuses the collection with a deeper, more intimate narrative.

The core of the collection reimagines Dior’s sartorial heritage through modern tailoring techniques that incorporate bold new volumes and intricate pleats, reshaping traditional menswear into something fresh yet familiar. The transformation of the iconic Bar Jacket into a piece that bridges the gap between quintessential femininity and contemporary masculinity showcases Dior’s craftsmanship and innovative spirit. This piece, along with the redesigned Oblique suit, represents a reinvention of Dior’s classic elements tailored for today’s aesthetic.

Fabric selection and garment construction reflect the themes of discipline and extravagance found in ballet. The use of high socks paired with leg-revealing wool zipped shorts and form-fitting ribbed knits echoes a dancer’s attire, bringing a sense of theatricality to everyday wear.

The collection also features a selection of accessories that blend functionality with artistic flair. Leather goods like the Saddle Twin and camera bags are adorned with the MaxiCannage design, blending structural finesse with practical usability. Additionally, the inclusion of turban-like hats nods to past designs by Stephen Jones, adding a layer of historical reference that ties back to the women’s collections of 1999.