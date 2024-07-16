Feng Chen Wang Spring/Summer 2025 Backstage Moments

Feng Chen Wang’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection embarks on a journey through time, drawing inspiration from ancient artifacts to create a blend of past and present. Each piece is a testament to Wang’ craftsmanship, capturing the natural rhythms found in traditional materials and contemporary silhouettes. The collection features beautifully carved ceramics and innovative fabric textures that mirror the natural cracks in handcrafted clay, giving each garment a unique and futuristic touch. Handwoven bamboo elements create light, flowing lines that enhance the serene and natural atmosphere of the collection. Traditional fabrics such as cloud silk (xiangyun sha) and fish roe resist-dyed (yuzi xie) fabric are expertly incorporated, resulting in a modern “collector’s” collection that embodies Wang’s long-held inspirations. Photographer Christian François captured a backstage glimpse at the show, exclusively for DSCENE Magazine.

The collection’s harmonious color scheme, featuring shades of celadon green and chestnut brown, evokes a timeless tranquility that pays homage to Wang’s cultural heritage. This thoughtful combination of colors and textures brings to life the essence of Chinese painting, seamlessly blending it with modern design elements. The footwear in the collection stands out with its sculptural designs and crackled glaze finish, reminiscent of ancient porcelain. A highlight is the refreshed UGG Tasman shoe, where the natural imperfections of porcelain firing are reinterpreted to symbolize the fusion of past and future. The debut of the new “féng” capsule line further emphasizes the brand’s dedication to traditional sewing techniques and heritage craftsmanship. Feng Chen Wang’s collection masterfully bridges the old and the new, creating a narrative that is as rich in history as it is innovative in design.

See more of the backstage moments from Feng Chen Wang’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in the Gallery below: