The Fall Winter 2024 campaign by Prada revolves around the core concept of dialogue and exchange of ideas, a fundamental part of the brand’s creative DNA. At its essence, Prada’s identity thrives on authentic human interaction, which forms the foundation of the collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. Each Prada collection represents a dynamic conversation, combining differing perspectives and opinions within the designs and their engagement with the audience. This philosophy extends into the campaign’s visual narrative, capturing the essence of the present moment.

Renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre captures a diverse cast of acclaimed actors in spontaneous, candid interactions. The campaign features Harris Dickinson, Damson Idris, Yili Ma, Hunter Schafer, and Letitia Wright. Their interactions, whether face-to-face or over the phone, blend elements of various cinematic eras with the authenticity of documentary style. The script, crafted by filmmaker and writer Miranda July, explores themes of discussion and connection, highlighting how language forges bonds between individuals.

This campaign actively promoting dialogue. Conversation cards written by July propose discussion topics for friends, making the campaign an interactive experience. The accompanying short films, directed by Garret Bradley, feature July as an unseen presence, with her voice guiding the narratives. This storytelling method invites viewers to engage deeply, imagining the full scope of these conversations.

The imagery in Prada’s campaign is characterized by its straightforwardness and authenticity, capturing human gestures and the inherent need to connect, share opinions, and learn. The visuals emphasize collective dialogue, where individual interactions merge into a communal experience, reflecting Prada’s belief in the power of human connection to foster creativity and innovation.

At the heart of this narrative is the Fall Winter 2024 collection. The campaign, featuring Prada Ambassadors Dickinson, Idris, Ma, Schafer, and Wright, highlights the collection’s sophistication and versatility. Each piece is brought to life through the captured authentic moments, showcasing Prada’s innovative approach to fashion.