PFW: MARINE SERRE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

French fashion designer MARINE SERRE presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a lookbook and exhibition held at Lafayette Anticipations space, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The Hard Drive collection compresses brand’s ethos. The core materials and savoir-faire of the House are disclosed through an exhibition that pushes fashion boundaries, questions outdated automatisms and puts human action at the center of transformation. For this season, Serre brings punk attitude with mix of tartan and houndstooth, chokers and vibrant colors. The brand emphasizes their upcycling work with last season’s grunge t-shirts patchworked together into dresses, pants and tees. Marine Serre’s Red Line returns with a larger offer of unique visionary designs, rare treasures of artisanal regenerative techniques.

In the Hard Drive exhibition conceived by Marine Serre for the Lafayette Anticipations space, we assemble the fragments of a dismantled world that her team has gathered with care over the past few years. The first floor reveals MARINE SERRE’s pioneering creation, production, and upcycling processes, in particular the Regenerative process through which end-of-life garments are restored and everyday objects exalted. On the second floor, the House’s (hard) core materials expand and blend to create visionary environments inspired by the latest collection. These anthropogenic dioramas become explorative, sensual worlds of simple and timeless moments of life. A selection of original paintings from the 15th to the 17th century, bold reinterpretations of some of the strongest feminine figures in art history, are showcased on the top floor. A pop-up store gives visitors the opportunity to regenerate their own garments and objects with the House’s distinctive moon logo, as well as purchase some of MARINE SERRE’s current pieces along with a curated selection of books and objects. – from Marine Serre

