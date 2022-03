Fashion house MARC JACOBS presented their HEAVEN Spring 2022 collection with a campaign starring musicians Steve Lacy and Yung Lean lensed by photographer Harley Weir. In charge of styling and casting direction was Danielle Emerson, with set design from Nicholas Des Jardins. Beauty is work of hair stylist Evanie Frausto, makeup artist Sam Visser, and manicurist Mei Kawajiri.