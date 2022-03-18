Supreme x The North Face Style Guide

Supreme’s The North Face collaboration, like all of the brand’s partnerships, depends on simple and bold reworkings of classic pieces to offer something fresh to its collections while maintaining its countercultural ethos. Supreme x The North Face’s co-branded sleeves have become a frequent sight on the flourishing resale market for the brand’s items. Since their first partnership, Supreme has maintained their trademark strong statements while enabling North Face to include its high-performance, outdoor, and weather-appropriate designs.

Some of Supreme’s most sought-after pieces have originated from the collaborations. Due to a combination of New York street style and Californian outdoor expertise, Supreme x The North Face releases are ones to look forward to in the fashion calendar. In recent years, Supreme has gained access to The North Face’s library as well as cutting-edge technologies. Because of all of these traits, Supreme x The North Face has remained a popular part of Supreme seasons.

We take a look at some of our favorite Supreme x The North Face collections thus far in preparation of the next release:

The Star of Something Great: Fall/Winter 2007 Collection

The inaugural Supreme x The North Face partnership was a mere capsule. The Summit Jacket was the only silhouette that has been reworked. The color blocked jackets, which came in two different hues (red/white/black and tan/purple/black), were inspired by the retro ’90s outdoor color schemes favored by athletic labels like Puma and Nike ACG. The waterproof design included two distinct Supreme x The North Face signatures: a contrast lining and Supreme logo running down the left sleeve in an exaggerated, non-italicized version of the brand’s characteristic Futura typography.

Shop Supreme x The North Face collection at GOAT.

Instant Classic: Fall/Winter 2011 Collection

The Nuptse puffer coats from FW11 are some of Supreme’s most sought-after pieces, and for good reason. The puffers are made of water-resistant nylon shells and 700-fill goose down and come in stunning gold, green, and grey leopard pattern hues. The Nuptses came with matching Rolling Thunder travel bags, which Drake famously wore in his video for “The Motto.”

The Birth of an Icon: Fall/Winter 2014 Collection

Five items were released for Fall/Winter 2014, ranging from outerwear to footwear and accessories. Fall/Winter 2014 saw the introduction of a paisley design, which appeared on a Rolling Thunder bag, Dolomite sleeping bag, ETIP heated gloves, the excessively slept-on Thermoball traction slip-on shoes, and, of course, the Mountain Parka. The Mountain Parka was the most coveted piece from this collection, and is a proven classic for those prepared to pay the hefty resale tax.

Discover Supreme x The North Face RTG Jacket here.

Pop Culture References: Fall/Winter 2015 Collection

The “By Any Means Necessary” capsule was the first The North Face collaboration to reference current pop culture in Supreme’s distinctive flair, and it was one of the most well-received releases in recent years. While the phrase was first used by Jean-Paul Sartre in his landmark play Dirty Hands to refer to the abolition of social classes, it became part of the contemporary canon during Malcom X’s famous speech calling for fundamental human rights regardless of color during his final year of life. Everything from Nuptse Jackets to Basecamp Crimp Backpacks was part of this one-of-a-kind partnership. On the other hand, the Mountain Jacket may be the best piece in the collection.

Materialism: Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

The whole collection revolved on one material: leather. The North Face’s quilted leather Nuptse is a staple winter item, but this line was the first to use the company’s patented water-resistant leather shell. Along with the Nuptse, a leather-wrapped Roo II Lumbar Pack, Basecamp Duffel Bag, and shearling-lined gloves were offered in the same three hues as the puffer: red/black, yellow/black, and tonal black.

More to Come: Fall 2021 Collection

The duo’s most recent collection brings us the return to logomania. The collection includes three outerwear alternatives for Fall/Winter 2021 to help you through the chilly months.

Buy authentic Supreme apparel here.

Coldworks 700-Fill Down Parka, Steep Tech Apogee Jacket, Steep Tech Fleece Jacket, Steep Tech Pant, Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, Steep Tech Backpack, and Steep Tech Headband are among the items in the collection. Supreme branding can be found throughout the Steep Tech range, with different font sizes and colors used throughout. The products in the capsule will be available in three colorways: white, black, and teal, and will be made of water-resistant nylon to endure the cold. A special green makeup will be added to the cooperation t-shirt.

Find more about the collection on MMSCENE.