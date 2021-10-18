Discover Supreme X The North Face Fall 2021 Collection

Supreme has collaborated with the American outdoor clothing company The North Face on a new capsule collection for Fall 2021. The collection consists of a Coldworks 700-Fill Down Parka, Steep Tech Apogee Jacket, Steep Tech Fleece Jacket, Steep Tech Pant, Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, Steep Tech Backpack and Steep Tech Headband.

The Coldworks 700-Fill Down Parka features water resistant nylon and 700-Fill down insulated interior baffles. The Steep Tech Apogee Jacket and Steep Tech Pant feature water resistant DryVent® bonded nylon and fully sealed seams. The Steep Tech Fleece Jacket and Steep Tech Headband feature polar fleece. The Lenticular Mountains Hooded Sweatshirt features cotton fleece with a lenticular logo patch; while the Mountains Tee features cotton with printed logos. The Steep Tech Backpack features water resistant 1200D poly and 840D ballistic nylon. – from Supreme.

The Supreme x The North Face Fall 2021 collection will be available from October 21st.