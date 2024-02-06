New SKIMS Men’s Collection with Usher

Usher is the face of SKIMS‘ latest men’s collection, showcased in a campaign by Donna Trope. The campaign, aligning with his Super Bowl show and new album “Coming Home,” features Usher in SKIMS men’s wear in shades like deep navy and oxblood. Highlighting SKIMS’ pursuit into men’s underwear, this launch coincides with Usher’s notable year post his Vegas residency. The SKIMS Men’s line debuts on February 12.

“With the way that I move, being this comfortable in what you wear is essential. Skims is about embracing who you are, inside and out, and feeling empowered to express yourself authentically.”

“When I was asked to partner with Skims Men’s, I was so humbled,” Usher says. “Kim’s been a longtime friend of mine who’s always been so supportive of my work, so the opportunity to collaborate together on a campaign that supports both of our highly anticipated launches made total sense.”

Alongside the campaign, SKIMS will offer an exclusive digital version of Usher’s new album with a unique cover and an additional track titled “Naked.” This limited edition will be available on the SKIMS website starting from February 8 at 9 p.m. PT, during the album’s launch week. “Launching this campaign ahead of multiple career milestones feels like a full circle moment, with Skims supporting the release of my new album, ‘Coming Home.‘”