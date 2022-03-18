Mondial by Shibo Chen for MMSCENE Magazine Issue 037

Fashion illustrator Shibo Chen illustrated men’s fashion story titled Mondial for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. The story captures places such as Forbidden City, China; Aqueduct of Segovia, Spain; Antarctica; Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azerbaijan; and Deadvlei, Namibia.

For the story Shibo was inspired by the looks from Xander Zhou, Pronounce, Valentino Haute Couture, Christopher Ross, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Balenciaga Haute Couture, Alexander McQueen, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Jona, Paco Rabanne, Etro, and Chanel.

Illustrations by Shibo Chen – @shibochen

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 37 available in print and digital.