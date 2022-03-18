in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Mondial by Shibo Chen for MMSCENE Magazine Issue 037

Discover the latest Shibo Chen’s landmark inspired illustrated men’s fashion story

Shibo Chen
Left:
All Clothing XANDER ZHOU
Right:
Sunglasses XANDER ZHOU
Necklace PRONOUNCE

Fashion illustrator Shibo Chen illustrated men’s fashion story titled Mondial for the latest edition of our MMSCENE Magazine. The story captures places such as Forbidden City, China; Aqueduct of Segovia, Spain; Antarctica; Heydar Aliyev Centre, Azerbaijan; and Deadvlei, Namibia.

GET ISSUE 37 of MMSCENE in PRINT or DIGITAL

For the story Shibo was inspired by the looks from Xander Zhou, Pronounce, Valentino Haute Couture, Christopher Ross, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens, Balenciaga Haute Couture, Alexander McQueen, Ludovic De Saint Sernin, Jona, Paco Rabanne, Etro, and Chanel.

Shibo Chen
All Clothing VALENTINO HAUTE COUTURE
Belt Buckles CHRISTOPHER ROSS
Bracelet Vintage Valentino
Earrings Vintage
Shibo Chen
All Clothing and Accessories LOUIS VUITTON
Shibo Chen
Left:
All Clothing RICK OWENS
Necklace RICK OWENS
Earring and Hat BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE
Right:
All Clothing ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Jewelry Vintage
Shibo Chen
Left:
All clothing LUDOVIC DE SAINT SERNIN
Earring JONA
Belt on Arm PACO RABANNE
Right:
All clothing ETRO
Necklace ETRO
Belt Chanel Vintage

Illustrations by Shibo Chen – @shibochen

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 37 available in print and digital.

