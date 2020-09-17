in Bryce Thompson, Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021, Videos

Ocean Meets Sky: TEDDY VONRANSON Spring Summer 2021 Collection

With SS21, Teddy Vonranson explores Americana’s timeless themes and human relation to nature

Discover Teddy Vonranson‘s Spring Summer 2021 Ocean Meets Sky collection, inspired by designer’s long walks along the shores of Mecox beach during the time of quarantine, presented with video directed by Nick Watty, as part of New York Fashion Week.

The collection explores the calming yet energizing effect of looking at the horizon, where the ocean meets sky, bringing a hopeful feeling that reminds us of what is possible.

Models Mike Gioia, Isaiah Hamilton, and Jesse Gwin star in Teddy Vonranson‘s Spring Summer 2021 lookbook captured by fashion photographer Bryce Thompson. Grooming is work of beauty artist Mark Esparza.

