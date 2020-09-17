DOLCE & GABANNA Fall Winter 2020 Campaign by Branislav Simoncik

Discover Dolce & Gabanna‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 campaign lensed on the streets of Milan by fashion photographer Branislav Simoncik. Among the stars of the session are Alessio D’Ortenzi, Emin Akyildiz, Farhan Alam, Jeff Zimbris, Ljubisa Grujic, and Srdjan Kutlesic.

“Warm and enveloping hues, games of volumes and craftsmanship: the clothes of the collection, distinguished by a careful and scrupulous choice of materials like wool and velvet, frame the smiles on the faces of the models, that with their joy and happiness, also infect passers-by, creating a jovial and sharing atmosphere.” – from Dolce & Gabanna