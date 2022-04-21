MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Converse Sneakers for Women in 2022

Originally designed for basketball players, Converse All Star sneakers have long been more than sports shoes – a trademark of various subcultures, a fashion and cultural symbol, and a synonym for “cool”, over time they have become part of the mainstream, universal footwear for everyone. These sneakers were worn by players in the first basketball game ever played at the Olympics, became an integral part of the image of rockers and rappers, and have appeared in more than 650 films. If you find your parents Converse somewhere, you will see that they are practically identical to today’s, because their classic design has not changed since 1949. Originally designed by Marquis Mills Converse, the sneakers are now popular than ever. You can see the company collaborating with major fashion brands like Comme des Garçons, Off-White, JW Anderson, Sacai, Fear of God, A-COLD-WALL* and more for their own twists on the original style.

MMSCENE team lists down the best Converse sneakers you can gift your woman, friend or mom:

Wmns Chuck Taylor All Star High ‘Embroidered Hearts – Cherry Blossom’

If you want to show your love to your women, this is a perfect sneaker. The high top Chuck Taylor All Star features a classic look in Cherry Blossom color with a white sole. What makes them diffrent is the love they represent. Not only they feature embroided kisses in red and ‘love me’ tag on the rear heel, but also you can personalize a message to your loved one through a hidden inner-tongue tag. If you worry about the comfort, Converse introduced the OrthoLite cushioning, making this the perfect everyday shoe.

Wmns Chuck Taylor All Star High Surface Fusion Lugged ‘White Black’

Coming up next, are the more bolder version of the original style. The All Star High Surface combine the unmistakable features you expect from Converse with an exaggerated lugged sole. Made with shiny patent leather in white, they certainly bring a dose of 90s vibes to every outfit. Contrasting the white leather are the rubberised black sole, ankle patch and laces. They are very easy to combine giving the simple colorway and classic yet upgraded look.

Wmns Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform High ‘Embroidered Hearts – White’

Another style crafted with love, the All Star Lift Platforms bring the classic white look whit a touch of red embroided hearts. They will definetly be a perfect gift because who doesn’t like white sneakers filled with love. Featuring a personalized message on the inner-tongue part, white laces, Converse signature heel tag, EVA cushioning for all-day, lightweight comfort and pink outsoles, they bring out the best of All Star’s design. Shop women’s Converse sneakers at GOAT and Flight Club.

Wmns Chuck Taylor All Star Move High ‘Future Utility – Vapor Mauve’

Fan favorites, the Chuck Taylor All Star Move High shoes, bring out the best of lightweight comfort and chunky design. Featuring a molded platform midsole and OrthoLite cushioning, they are the perfect pick for someone who loves to walk around the city and discover. The sneakers join the trend of colorblocking with the white sole and the popular mauve upper with white laces. For extra quality, the Future Utility is made from leather, so you won’t have to worry about the durabilty of them.

Wmns Chuck Taylor All Star Move Low ‘Black’

Our final choice will definetly be the All Star Move Low sneaker. Made with ultra-lightweight and free-moving platform, they are made for the women on the go. Featuring classic black and white design, molded platform which adds height without the bulky weight, this sneaker matches every style and outfit. Discover additional women’s sneakers here.