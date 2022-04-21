in Advertising Campaigns, Craig McDean, Menswear, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, ZARA

ZARA SRPLS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection Drop 1

With SRPLS SS22 Collection, Zara fuses functional and fashionable

ZARA SRPLS
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean

Fashion brand ZARA presented their SRPLS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that fuses functional and fashionable, and brings a new kind of uniform. The modern collection highlights ease, lightness and tonal dressing. Fashion photographer Craig McDean captured the campaign featuring models Maurits Buysse, Freek Iven, Jecardi Sykes, Wellington Grant and Mathijs Jong. In charge of styling was Karl Templer.

ZARA SRPLS
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
ZARA SRPLS
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean

In menswear, examples of utilitarian pieces reconfigured for now include nipped low waist chinos with generous leg-shapes, a stone-toned viscose MA1 bomber variant matched with a drawstring-cinched complementary pant, and a contemporary uniform that pairs a multi-pocketed shirt-jacket with a technically detailed tapered pant. Footwear features moulded technical slides and bi-material light-soled 12-hole boots” – Zara

ZARA SRPLS
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean
ZARA SRPLS
©ZARA, Photography by Craig McDean

The Spring 22 SRPLS collection premiered in store and online today. Drop 2 will follow on April 28th.

ad campaignsMenswearSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MMSCENE GUIDE: Best Converse Sneakers for Women in 2022
Leon Dame

Leon Dame Models MONCLER Spring Summer 2022 Eyewear Collection