ZARA SRPLS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection Drop 1

Fashion brand ZARA presented their SRPLS Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that fuses functional and fashionable, and brings a new kind of uniform. The modern collection highlights ease, lightness and tonal dressing. Fashion photographer Craig McDean captured the campaign featuring models Maurits Buysse, Freek Iven, Jecardi Sykes, Wellington Grant and Mathijs Jong. In charge of styling was Karl Templer.

“In menswear, examples of utilitarian pieces reconfigured for now include nipped low waist chinos with generous leg-shapes, a stone-toned viscose MA1 bomber variant matched with a drawstring-cinched complementary pant, and a contemporary uniform that pairs a multi-pocketed shirt-jacket with a technically detailed tapered pant. Footwear features moulded technical slides and bi-material light-soled 12-hole boots” – Zara

The Spring 22 SRPLS collection premiered in store and online today. Drop 2 will follow on April 28th.