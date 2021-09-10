Maintaining an ideal and consistent weight is part of modeling. While weight requirements might differ from one show to another, male models are usually expected to weigh between 120 and 170 pounds. The goal is to make them transform and transition between clothing pieces, leading the audience to pay more attention to the designer’s product.

Unlike bodybuilders and athletes who can train according to the season, male models must consistently achieve a particular aesthetic appearance. That’s why combining strength training with plenty of cardiovascular exercises is essential.

As a form of cardio exercise, let’s see how running on a treadmill helps keep your male model body.

Burn Calories More Quickly

Losing weight requires burning more calories than you’re consuming. Since burning calories comes from how much effort you put into the movement, you can achieve it by running on a treadmill.

You can burn between 700-1000 calories per hour on a treadmill. However, the following factors might affect the number of calories you burn, either per mile or kilometer:

Intensity: Sustaining higher intensity exercise burns more calories. To do this, you can add high-intensity interval training (HIIT) when running on a treadmill. Many treadmills have a programmed HIIT. You can check out this best treadmills guide for your reference.

Sustaining higher intensity exercise burns more calories. To do this, you can add high-intensity interval training (HIIT) when running on a treadmill. Many treadmills have a programmed HIIT. You can check out this best treadmills guide for your reference. Incline: Calories burned while working out depends on the amount of your effort. Since running on an incline makes your body work harder, it will allow you to burn more calories than on a level surface.

Calories burned while working out depends on the amount of your effort. Since running on an incline makes your body work harder, it will allow you to burn more calories than on a level surface. Speed: Running at a faster pace burns more calories. For every mile you run, you can burn about 100 calories, and it can increase up to 10 calories per minute per mile as you run with higher intensities. It may seem like a small amount, but it adds up and helps increase your ability to work at a higher heart rate.

Stabilize Your Core Muscles

Running on a treadmill helps stabilize your core muscles, which include your abdominal muscles and obliques. These muscles will work more as you work harder on the treadmill, especially when running on an incline.

For example, your lower abs would have to contract as you lift your knees higher up the steep incline. As a result, it will help you gain stronger muscles and burn calories more efficiently.

But here are a few things you can do to help strengthen your core and even get the flat abs you desire when running on a treadmill:

Maintain Proper Treadmill Posture: Standing straight with your shoulders, back, and head up keeps your core muscles engaged, providing a more well-rounded workout. It will also keep everything aligned and decrease wear and tear on your body.

Standing straight with your shoulders, back, and head up keeps your core muscles engaged, providing a more well-rounded workout. It will also keep everything aligned and decrease wear and tear on your body. Breathe Effectively: Breathing through your nose and out through your mouth allows your abs to contract more and strengthen your core while running on a treadmill. Keep in mind that you need regular oxygen to feed your muscles and put less stress on your body.

Help You Maintain A Lean and Toned Look

You would need more than a healthy diet and some form of strength training to maintain a lean and toned physique. A regular cardio exercise like running on a treadmill is vital if you want to tone all areas of your body, be in great shape and look your best. The last thing you would want is to get a round and bulky body.

Running a treadmill doesn’t only help you lose weight and build muscle mass in your legs, thighs, and buttocks. It also helps tone such parts of your body, giving you low body fat levels and a noticeable yet well-defined muscle and shape.

Reduce The Risk of Injury

Preventing injuries is a crucial part of every physical activity. It won’t only help you achieve your fitness goals but also keeps you healthy and safe. Since a treadmill is a relatively soft surface, it reduces joint pain and other aches. Note that getting hurt can cause a delay in your fitness goals.

Running on a treadmill provides you with more control in terms of pace, incline settings, and intervals. This allows you to prevent an injury, customize your workout, and speed up muscle recovery. Additionally, treadmills have built-in features that can help you track and see the progress you make over time.

But to help you make a more effective and safer treadmill run, you might want to consider the following tips:

Do some warm-up before getting into higher intensities.

Learn the different functions of the treadmill you’re using.

Keep your treadmill’s incline to zero until your body is ready to run at a hard pace.

Don’t set the incline to more than 7 percent to avoid too much strain on your back, hips, and ankles.

Maintain a straight and erect posture.

Keep yourself hydrated for every 20 minutes you’re running on the treadmill.

Cool down for about 5 to 10 minutes before you step off the treadmill.

Keep Your Body In Good Shape

Running on a treadmill is just one way to keep your body in good shape. But aside from the type of training and routines, keep in mind that it takes a lot of effort and discipline to make the workout effective. It won’t be easy but keep going and get the support you need. Perhaps, having a fitness instructor or a workout buddy can make a difference.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Maxim Zenin by Alexander Plotnikov – See the full story here