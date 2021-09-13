in Advertising Campaigns, David Sims, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, IMG Models, Menswear, Valentino Menswear, Videos

Teddy Corsica Models VALENTINO ACT Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Photographer David Sims captured Valentino’s FW21 menswear campaign starring Teddy Corsica

Teddy Corsica
©VALENTINO, Photography by David Sims

Luxury house VALENTINO enlists the handsome Teddy Corsica at IMG Milano to star in their Fall Winter 2021.22 Act campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Valentino‘s Pierpaolo Piccioli, with styling from Joe Mckenna, and set design by Poppy Bartlett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. The collection celebrates individuality, and brings a new formal attitude with mix and match black and white looks.

Enriched with precious artisanal embroideries, outerwear leads layered looks towards new statements. For dramatic visual effect, geometric patterns and cutouts add a three-dimensional sense to concise shapes with an urban appeal.” – From Valentino

Teddy Corsica
©VALENTINO, Photography by David Sims
Teddy Corsica
©VALENTINO, Photography by David Sims
Teddy Corsica
©VALENTINO, Photography by David Sims

Discover Valentino Act womenswear campaign starring Zendaya on designscene.net.

ad campaignsFW21Menswearvideos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

How Running on a Treadmill Helps Keep Your Male Model Body

How Running on a Treadmill Helps Keep Your Male Model Body?
Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith Covers GQ Style Russia Fall Winter 2021 Issue