Teddy Corsica Models VALENTINO ACT Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Luxury house VALENTINO enlists the handsome Teddy Corsica at IMG Milano to star in their Fall Winter 2021.22 Act campaign lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Valentino‘s Pierpaolo Piccioli, with styling from Joe Mckenna, and set design by Poppy Bartlett. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni. The collection celebrates individuality, and brings a new formal attitude with mix and match black and white looks.

“Enriched with precious artisanal embroideries, outerwear leads layered looks towards new statements. For dramatic visual effect, geometric patterns and cutouts add a three-dimensional sense to concise shapes with an urban appeal.” – From Valentino

