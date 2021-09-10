in Lookbooks, Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

NYFW: TEDDY VONRANSON Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 collection, Teddy Vonranson brings energizing and joyful looks

©TEDDY VONRANSON, Photography by David Luo

Discover TEDDY VONRANSON Spring Summer 2022 Elusive Paradise Collection, that pays tribute to French painter Paul Gauguin, presented on Wednesday, September 8th, as part of the ongoing New York Fashion Week. The optimistic collection brings energizing and joyful looks in rich colors. For the season Teddy was inspired by the sensuality and spiritual comfort of Paul Gauguin’s paintings.

©TEDDY VONRANSON, Photography by David Luo
©TEDDY VONRANSON, Photography by David Luo

Photographer David Luo captured the lookbook, with styling from David Vivirido, hair styling by Oribe, makeup by Aofm Pro lead by Monique Rinard, and grooming by Cardon Hair. In charge of art direction was Issue Ten Creative, with casting direction from Trew Production, and set design and production by James Laycock. Fashion coordination by Dayana Abdali.

©TEDDY VONRANSON, Photography by David Luo
©TEDDY VONRANSON, Photography by David Luo

