For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “The Labyrinth,” photographer Ítalo Díaz captures models Ángel Brett, Gabriel Costantini and Víctor Isaac. Styling is done by Ottero, grooming by Paula Reynoso. Ítalo Díaz and Víctor Isaac are collaborating on creative direction and production.

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Cos, Our Legacy, Silver Deer, Tten, Omega, Gucci, Valentino, Officine Generale, Panerai, Peter Do, Fear Of God, José Sánchez, Seven For All Mankind, Hunter, Prada, Dior, Manto Italia, Campillo, José Ventura, Ocelote, Alejandra de Coss, MM6 Margiela, Boyfriend Shirt’s, Solito Sartoria, Mermaba, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Photographer – Ítalo Díaz @italodiazphoto

Stylist – Ottero @ottero.mx

Grooming – Paula Reynoso @_paulaaagb

Creative Direction and production – Ítalo Díaz @italodiazphoto and Víctor Isaac @victorisaacon

Models

Ángel Brett @angelbrettt

Gabriel Costantini @gabrielcostantini

Víctor Isaac @victorisaacon