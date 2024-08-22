in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ángel, Gabriel and Víctor by Ítalo Díaz

Stylist Ottero and photographer Ítalo Díaz team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “The Labyrinth,” photographer Ítalo Díaz captures models Ángel Brett, Gabriel Costantini and Víctor Isaac. Styling is done by Ottero, grooming by Paula Reynoso. Ítalo Díaz and Víctor Isaac are collaborating on creative direction and production. 

For this session, the models are wearing selected pieces from Cos, Our Legacy, Silver Deer, Tten, Omega, Gucci, Valentino, Officine Generale, Panerai, Peter Do, Fear Of God, José Sánchez, Seven For All Mankind, Hunter, Prada, Dior, Manto Italia, Campillo, José Ventura, Ocelote, Alejandra de Coss, MM6 Margiela, Boyfriend Shirt’s, Solito Sartoria, Mermaba, and Tommy Hilfiger. 

Cardigan and coat COS, Pants OUR LEGACY via SILVER DEER, Necklace TTEN, Watch OMEGA, Shoes GUCCI / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Left – Jacket JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ, Shirt UNBRANDED, Pants MERMABA / center – Shirt BOYFRIEND SHIRTS, Pants COSS / right – Jacket PRADA, Shirt TOMMY HILFIGER, Pants MM6 MARGIELA / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Left – Coat JOSÉ VENTURA, Hoodie OCELOTE, Pants JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ / center – Suit SOLITO SARTORIA, Vest JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ, Watch OMEGA / right – Blazer ALEJANDRA DE COSS, Shirt MM6 MARGIELA, Pants BOYFRIEND SHIRTS, Watch TISSOT / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Blazer ALEJANDRA DE COSS, Shirt MM6 MARGIELA, Pants BOYFRIEND SHIRTS, Watch TISSOT / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Suit SOLITO SARTORIA, Vest JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ, Watch OMEGA / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Coat JOSÉ VENTURA, Hoodie OCELOTE, Pants JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Left – Jacket PRADA, Shirt and pants JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ, Eyeglasses DIOR, Boots PETER DO / Center – Jacket and shorts JOSÉ SÁNCHEZ, Overshirt SEVEN FOR ALL MANKIND, Boots HUNTER / Right – Shirt MANTO ITALIA, Pants CAMPILLO, Jewelry TTEN / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Sweater FEAR OF GOD, Pants OUR LEGACY via SILVER DEER, Watch TISSOT / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE
Suit VALENTINO, Jacket OFFICINE GENERALE via SILVER DEER, Watch PANERAI, Boots PETER DO / photography © Ítalo Díaz for MMSCENE

Photographer – Ítalo Díaz @italodiazphoto
Stylist – Ottero @ottero.mx
Grooming – Paula Reynoso @_paulaaagb
Creative Direction and production – Ítalo Díaz @italodiazphoto and Víctor Isaac @victorisaacon
Models 
Ángel Brett @angelbrettt
Gabriel Costantini @gabrielcostantini
Víctor Isaac @victorisaacon

