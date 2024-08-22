Balenciaga, known for pushing the boundaries in fashion, has been doing just that with its latest releases. One of the standout pieces from the Fall 2024 collection is the 10XL Sneaker, which takes Balenciaga’s signature exaggerated footwear to new heights. This model is a bold statement in extreme-form footwear, combining a lightweight structure with an exaggerated silhouette that references classic gym shoes. The sneaker has the distinctive B logo angled towards the heel, symbolizing speed and forward momentum, and comes in vibrant colorways, including yellow/white/blue and blue/gray/black options.

In addition to the innovative 10XL Sneakers, Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 collection also introduces the Balenciaga 3XL Sneakers, also a continuation of the brand’s exaggerated silhouettes in footwear. The 3XL Sneakers follow the aesthetic with their oversized, chunky design, yet they retain sleekness through the use of high-quality materials and precise detailing. These sneakers feature a layered sole and a mix of mesh and leather uppers. Available in color combinations like gray/black and white/blue, the 3XL Sneakers are sure to become another iconic piece in Balenciaga’s expanding lineup of statement footwear.

Another highlight from Balenciaga’s recent releases is the Stapler Sneaker, which offers a fresh take on the brand’s unconventional design philosophy. This model incorporates an asymmetrical lacing system and stapler bullet details. The Stapler Sneaker debuted in select Balenciaga stores with an online release following shortly after, priced at $1,150.

he Fall 2024 collection also sees Balenciaga revisiting some of their previous sneaker models, offering updated versions that are closer to the brand’s current design language. For example, the Track Sneakers continue to be a part of the collection, known for their multi-layered soles and technical construction that made them one of fan favorites.

Balenciaga continues to innovate in the sneaker game by experimenting with high fashion, elements of streetwear and athletics, and creating models that are polarizing and iconic. Each new release, from the 10XL to the Stapler Sneaker, shows the brand’s playful reimagination of what luxury footwear can be, and we can say makes them a leader in the field.