For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Matteo Mastrogiuseppe captures model Manuel Lofrein at Tank Agency in a story titled “Breaking the Waves.” Styled by Alessandro Ferrario, the editorial explores quiet tension and physical presence through fluid silhouettes and layered textures, brought to life with a moody, cinematic approach.

Manuel wears a selection of pieces from Patchouli Studio, GCDS, Dsquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, and stylist’s own. Hair and makeup by Giulia Lodigiani completes the look, adding a natural edge that mirrors the editorial’s raw, reflective tone.

Title: Breaking the Waves

Photography: Matteo Mastrogiuseppe

Styling: Alessandro Ferrario

Makeup and Hair: Giulia Lodigiani

Model: Manuel Lofrein at Tank Agency