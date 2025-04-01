in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Stylist Alessandro Ferrario and photographer Matteo Mastrogiuseppe team up with model Manuel Lofrein for our latest exclusive story.

Total Look: Dsquared2

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Matteo Mastrogiuseppe captures model Manuel Lofrein at Tank Agency in a story titled “Breaking the Waves.” Styled by Alessandro Ferrario, the editorial explores quiet tension and physical presence through fluid silhouettes and layered textures, brought to life with a moody, cinematic approach.

Manuel wears a selection of pieces from Patchouli Studio, GCDS, Dsquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, and stylist’s own. Hair and makeup by Giulia Lodigiani completes the look, adding a natural edge that mirrors the editorial’s raw, reflective tone.

Total look: Dolce & Gabbana
Total Look: Dsquared2
Total Look: Patchouli Studio
Total Look: Gcds
Total Look: Patchouli Studio
Total Look: Gcds
Total Look: Dsquared2
Total Look: Patchouli Studio
Wetsuit: stylist’s own
Total Look: Patchouli Studio
Total Look: Gcds
Total Look: Gcds
Total Look: Gcds

Title: Breaking the Waves
Photography: Matteo Mastrogiuseppe
Styling: Alessandro Ferrario
Makeup and Hair: Giulia Lodigiani
Model: Manuel Lofrein at Tank Agency

