MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Soft Hour by Ferran Casanova

Stylist Cristian Betancurt and photographer Ferran Casanova team up with model Joan Saiz for our latest exclusive story.

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Ferran Casanova teams up with model Joan Saiz at Traffic Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Soft Hour.” Stylist Cristian Betancurt shapes the visual direction with a carefully curated wardrobe, while Lo Resa assists behind the scenes to complete the production’s quiet focus.

The styling features selections from D&G, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Boss, Zara, LOEWE, and Dior Homme.

Shorts: Calvin Klein, Socks: Dior Homme, Boots: Zara
T-shirt: Boss, Jacket: Zara, Jeans: LOEWE, Shoes: Zara
Sunglasses: Tom Ford
Thank top: Calvin Klein, Underwear: Calvin Klein
Trousers: Calvin Klein Jeans, Top: Zara
Undewear: D&G, Trousers: Calvin Klein Jeans
Jeans: Zara

T-shirt: Boss, Jeans: LOEWE, Shoes: Zara
Shorts: Calvin Klein, Jacket: Zara, Socks: Dior Homme, Boots: Zara

Title: Soft Hour
Photographer: Ferran Casanova
Style: Cristian Betancurt
Photo assistant: Lo Resa
Model: Joan Saiz at Traffic Models

