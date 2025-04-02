MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Soft Hour by Ferran Casanova

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Ferran Casanova teams up with model Joan Saiz at Traffic Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Soft Hour.” Stylist Cristian Betancurt shapes the visual direction with a carefully curated wardrobe, while Lo Resa assists behind the scenes to complete the production’s quiet focus.

The styling features selections from D&G, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Boss, Zara, LOEWE, and Dior Homme.

Title: Soft Hour

Photographer: Ferran Casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Photo assistant: Lo Resa

Model: Joan Saiz at Traffic Models