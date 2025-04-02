MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Soft Hour by Ferran Casanova

For this edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Ferran Casanova teams up with model Joan Saiz at Traffic Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Soft Hour.” Stylist Cristian Betancurt shapes the visual direction with a carefully curated wardrobe, while Lo Resa assists behind the scenes to complete the production’s quiet focus.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
The styling features selections from D&G, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Boss, Zara, LOEWE, and Dior Homme.
Title: Soft Hour
Photographer: Ferran Casanova
Style: Cristian Betancurt
Photo assistant: Lo Resa
Model: Joan Saiz at Traffic Models