in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

Stylist Mei Bellou and photographer Nikos Karpouzis team up with model Murphy Li for our latest exclusive story.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Nikos Karpouzis teams up with model Murphy Li of Ace Models Athens for an editorial titled “Built to Disrupt,” shot inside the raw industrial setting of This iS iT sTudio. Hair stylist Konstantinos Sakkàs shapes the look with sharp, controlled finishes that echo the industrial setting. Fashion stylist Mei Bellou builds a distinct visual narrative, balancing tension and structure through deliberate styling choices..

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Murphy wears curated looks from Acne, Jordanluca, Moxha, Paraskeva, Blanc, and Neuricos.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

Title: Built to Disrupt
Photographer: Nikos Karpouzis
Talent: Murphy Li at Ace Models Athens, Nikos Laskaris
Fashion Stylist: Mei Bellou
Hair Stylist: Konstantinos Sakkàs
Location: This iS iT sTudio

EditorialexclusiveMenswearMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

History of the Asscher Cut: From Origin to Present Men’s Jewelry

Simone Rocha Menswear FW25 Offers Gentle Twist