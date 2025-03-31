MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Built to Disrupt by Nikos Karpouzis

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Nikos Karpouzis teams up with model Murphy Li of Ace Models Athens for an editorial titled “Built to Disrupt,” shot inside the raw industrial setting of This iS iT sTudio. Hair stylist Konstantinos Sakkàs shapes the look with sharp, controlled finishes that echo the industrial setting. Fashion stylist Mei Bellou builds a distinct visual narrative, balancing tension and structure through deliberate styling choices..

Murphy wears curated looks from Acne, Jordanluca, Moxha, Paraskeva, Blanc, and Neuricos.

Title: Built to Disrupt

Photographer: Nikos Karpouzis

Talent: Murphy Li at Ace Models Athens, Nikos Laskaris

Fashion Stylist: Mei Bellou

Hair Stylist: Konstantinos Sakkàs

Location: This iS iT sTudio