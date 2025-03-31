Simone Rocha Menswear FW25 Offers Gentle Twist

Simone Rocha isn’t interested in following menswear’s usual script. For Fall/Winter 2025, she trades sharp tailoring and aggressive minimalism for softness, whimsy, and a hint of childhood nostalgia. Released this week, the full lookbook reimagines classic menswear tropes through an unexpected lens, one that’s more schoolyard daydream than boardroom uniform.

Rooted in the fable of The Tortoise & The Hare, Rocha’s latest menswear collection invites sentiment, and imagination. This isn’t fashion that rushes or demands dominance, it’s designed to pause to reflect. Stuffed animals reappear not as toys but as faux-fur stoles. Bike locks cinch oversized knit vests and coats. It’s a wardrobe that doesn’t shy away from vulnerability, instead it embraces it with open arms and ornate buttons.

The silhouettes feel intentionally unrushed. Pleated shorts graze the knee, ruffled collars soften otherwise structured polos, and outerwear drapes rather than dominates. There’s a deliberate mismatch between childhood references and grown-up proportions, but it works. Rocha isn’t designing for boys or men, she’s designing for anyone who finds comfort in contradiction.

Standout pieces include an oversized leather bomber with just the right amount of slouch, and a fur-trimmed coat that toes the line between fantasy and function. But even with these heavier pieces, the collection avoids posturing. Instead, it invites intimacy.

What Rocha is really doing here is asking: What if menswear didn’t need to perform toughness? What if it could be gentle, theatrical, and full of feeling? At a time when fashion still too often equates masculinity with restraint, her vision suggests another way, one that’s far more human.

The Simone Rocha Fall/Winter 2025 menswear collection will hit stores later this year. Until then, the lookbook stands as a reminder that clothing doesn’t just cover the body, it can carry memories, contradictions, and even a bit of make-believe.

