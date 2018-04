The handsome Lorenzo Cartacci stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Daniele Bonanni. Beauty is work of makeup artist Micaela Baruffa. Lorenzo is represented by 3MModels in London, Elite Paris and Elite Milan.

For the session stylist Lorenzo Spitoni selected pieces from: Chromosome 6 and The B. By Federico Barrazzo.

