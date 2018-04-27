Mathias Lauridsen Models Canali Spring Summer 2018 Eyewear Collection

Discover Canali‘s Spring Summer 2018 Eyewear collection, made entirely by hand in Italy, that features luxury sunglasses and ophthalmic frames. The collection mixes style, tradition and technology, for modern and sophisticated as well as sporty and classic designs. For the campaign Canali enlisted supermodel Mathias Lauridsen.

“The collection is the result of a multi-year licensing agreement with L’Amy America. It reflects the characteristics that lie at the foundation of the Canali brand such as premium materials, meticulous attention to detail and refined elegance. All Canali sunglasses feature the superior quality Zeiss lenses and include several polarized options. Their superior top coat assures the sharpest, clearest vision by reducing reflection, better differentiating contrast and greatly reducing eye fatigue.

The eyewear range features a solid mix of metal and acetate styles. The frames are extremely lightweight thanks to distinctive features such as the signature hand-contoured and smoothed temple tip and molded bridge, specially designed to optimize comfort. A unique accessory that sets the wearer apart, paying homage to tradition while at the same time offering an aesthetic that is classic, contemporary and cool, the perfect accessory for the modern-day man.“





