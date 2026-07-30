in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Sight Management Studio

Guille Castillo in Body of Work MMSCENE Exclusive

Guille Castillo teams up with Viktor Melnyk for a new MMSCENE exclusive.

Guille Castillo in Body of Work

In the new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Body of Work, professional ballet dancer Guille Castillo brings the discipline of the Gran Teatre del Liceu into a study of fashion, masculinity and physical control. Photographed and creatively directed by Viktor Melnyk in Barcelona, the series follows Castillo through rehearsal, where repetition, balance and precision shape every frame.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Melnyk treats the body as both instrument and subject, tracing the tension between trained restraint and moments of release. Represented by Sight Management Studio, Castillo gives the story its controlled intensity, turning practice into a portrait of endurance and composure.

Guille Castillo in Body of Work

Guille Castillo in Body of Work

Guille Castillo in Body of Work

Guille Castillo in Body of Work

Photography & Creative Direction: Viktor Melnyk
Talent: Guille Castillo at Sight Management Studio

EditorialexclusivePortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

PUMA MB.06

LaMelo Ball Previews the PUMA MB.06 With Two New Editions
Versace Obsessed

Bai Ruien & Wiley Rhoads Star in Versace Obsessed, Chapter II