Guille Castillo in Body of Work MMSCENE Exclusive

In the new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial Body of Work, professional ballet dancer Guille Castillo brings the discipline of the Gran Teatre del Liceu into a study of fashion, masculinity and physical control. Photographed and creatively directed by Viktor Melnyk in Barcelona, the series follows Castillo through rehearsal, where repetition, balance and precision shape every frame.

Melnyk treats the body as both instrument and subject, tracing the tension between trained restraint and moments of release. Represented by Sight Management Studio, Castillo gives the story its controlled intensity, turning practice into a portrait of endurance and composure.

Photography & Creative Direction: Viktor Melnyk

Talent: Guille Castillo at Sight Management Studio