BTS Wears Seven Custom Diesel Looks in Chicago

Diesel created seven custom looks for BTS for the Chicago date of the BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ on August 27. Creative Director Glenn Martens designed a separate outfit for each member, working with leather, denim, tailoring and utility references across the full stage wardrobe.

The custom pieces use several techniques closely associated with Martens’ work at Diesel, including coated finishes, dévoré treatments, heavy creasing and oversized proportions. While each member received a different look, the styling followed one visual direction across the group.

RM wore a relaxed denim suit made up of an oversized shirt and matching jeans. Diesel applied its in-house denim dévoré process to the set, creating the effect of heavily worn fabric with sections that reveal skin underneath. A faded black long-sleeve Henley T-shirt with tonal buttons completed the outfit.

For Jin, Martens designed an oversized black leather suit with a loose blazer and straight-leg trousers. A faded black cotton jersey long-sleeve T-shirt sat underneath, detailed with whisker-style patterns along the sides. The reference connects the top back to Diesel’s denim vocabulary. Jin finished the look with black boots.

SUGA appeared in a leather jacket shaped through deep creases and exaggerated volume. The sculptural outerwear was paired with relaxed leather trousers featuring an elasticated waistband. A simple cotton tank top with Diesel’s Oval D logo and black boots completed the combination.

j-hope wore a painted leather biker jacket treated to achieve a stone-like texture. The piece featured a cocoon-shaped neckline and pronounced creasing throughout the surface. His low-rise leather trousers included protective knee panels inspired by motorcycle gear. A deep scoop-neck tank top and black boots finished the look.

For Jimin, Diesel worked with black coated denim. He wore a trench coat with matching straight-leg trousers, styled with black leather ankle boots and a metal belt carrying the Diesel logo. An off-white sleeveless jersey dévoré top introduced another distressed treatment into the outfit.

V also wore coated denim, though Diesel shifted the palette to off-white. His look included a trench coat, straight-leg jeans and a jersey dévoré tank top. Diesel first introduced the coated trench treatment in 2021, shortly after Martens arrived at the brand. Contrasting coatings create a cracked surface across the outerwear, while the jeans continue the treatment through a different wash. The tank top uses a jersey dévoré technique first shown on Diesel’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway. The process gives parts of the fabric a burned appearance across the body. V completed the look with black boots.

Jung Kook wore a painted leather jacket with matching trousers, both heavily creased to produce a stone-like finish. The Diesel logo appears through the treated surface of the leather. A black short-sleeve T-shirt featuring the Oval D logo and black boots completed his stage outfit.

Across the seven custom looks, Diesel used surface treatments, oversized cuts and altered textures to give each BTS member an individual outfit while maintaining a consistent direction for the group’s Chicago performance.