Burberry Winter 2026 Stars Romeo Beckham

Burberry presents its Winter 2026 collection in a new London campaign photographed by Glen Luchford, with Romeo Beckham and FKA twigs among the cast. The images follow the River Thames and frame the season against recognizable landmarks and city lights.

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The collection gives leather, rainwear, tailoring and city dressing a prominent place. Burberry introduces shawl-collar coats in soft plongé leather and uses the same material for jumpsuits, kilts and jogging pants. Shearling-collar aviator jackets and a quilted biker jacket add further leather pieces to the seasonal wardrobe.

The Hoxton trench coat appears in silk, while ruffled-collar versions come in fluid faille. Burberry also develops rainwear with garment-printed finishes and coated jacquard.

Details associated with the trench coat reappear on several garments. The Linley shearling coat and brushed mohair wool styles feature leather belts and cuffs based on trench construction. The wool-nylon Rockley pea coat includes a throat latch drawn from the same design source.

Tailoring comes in pinstriped grain de poudre wool and features peaked leather lapels. The leather detailing creates a material link between the suiting and the outerwear. Silk scarf dresses and check jacquard shirts complete another part of the collection.

Burberry adds two new boot designs for Winter 2026. The knee-high Pillar targets women, while the Kent takes inspiration from biker boots for men. The house describes both styles as refined and robust.

Accessories include the Bridle saddle bag, an equestrian-inspired design made from supple calf leather. Burberry offers the bag in solid colors and in versions intricately woven with the House Check.

The campaign brings these pieces back to London after the Winter 2026 runway presentation at Old Billingsgate Market. Burberry transformed the venue for the show with a set inspired by Tower Bridge, establishing a direct connection with the capital before Luchford photographed the campaign along the Thames. FKA twigs also provided the soundtrack for the runway presentation and now appears in the campaign itself.

The Burberry Chief Creative Officer says FKA twigs and Beckham represent the energy that makes the city unique. Lee also says London creates a sense that anything can feel possible and explains that returning to Burberry’s home city felt right for Winter 2026.