Luis Zanfir in What Remains MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Luis Zanfir stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial What Remains, photographed and creatively directed by Esther Galván. With hair and makeup by Eva Quílez and styling by Pipe Zárate, Zanfir explores masculinity through the child, lover, warrior, ghost and monster as figures that coexist within one body.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
What Remains examines the identities people develop to protect tenderness and sensitivity from fear, anger, desire and silence. The editorial frames vulnerability as the source of the masks learned through adulthood and considers maturity as an acceptance of every hidden version of the self. The editorial features pieces from Felipe Zárate, Cold Culture, Sancho Boots, Collapse, Dr. Martens, Zara, WECOZY, Apuntocont, Lafo.ssetta, Mugler, Jorge Liébana, and Newrock.
Creative Direction & Photography: Esther Galván
Muah: Eva Quílez
Model: Luis Zanfir
Styling: Pipe Zárate
Studio: Tres Espinas Espacio Creativo