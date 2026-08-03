in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Luis Zanfir in What Remains MMSCENE Exclusive

Luis Zanfir fronts the new MMSCENE exclusive photographed by Esther Galván and styled by Pipe Zárate.

Luis Zanfir in What Remains
Feathers corset: Apuntocont, Shoes: Newrock

Model Luis Zanfir stars in the new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial What Remains, photographed and creatively directed by Esther Galván. With hair and makeup by Eva Quílez and styling by Pipe Zárate, Zanfir explores masculinity through the child, lover, warrior, ghost and monster as figures that coexist within one body.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

What Remains examines the identities people develop to protect tenderness and sensitivity from fear, anger, desire and silence. The editorial frames vulnerability as the source of the masks learned through adulthood and considers maturity as an acceptance of every hidden version of the self. The editorial features pieces from Felipe Zárate, Cold Culture, Sancho Boots, Collapse, Dr. Martens, Zara, WECOZY, Apuntocont, Lafo.ssetta, Mugler, Jorge Liébana, and Newrock.

Feathers corset: Apuntocont, Shoes: Newrock
Luis Zanfir in What Remains
Jersey: Collapse, Shoes: Dr. Martens, Skirt: Zara
Sailor hat: Handmade, Pants: Cold Culture
Total look: Felipe Zarate
Luis Zanfir in What Remains
Boxing pants: WECOZY, Shoes: Dr. Martens, Hat: Lafo.ssetta
Top: Mugler, Head piece: Jorge Liébana
Sailor hat: Handmade, Pants: Cold Culture, Boots: Sancho Boots
Jersey: Collapse, Shoes: Dr. Martens, Skirt: Zara
Top: Mugler, Head piece: Jorge Liébana, Shoes: Newrock
Luis Zanfir in What Remains
Total look: Felipe Zarate
Boxing pants: WECOZY, Hat: Lafo.ssetta
Feathers corset: Apuntocont, Shoes: Newrock
Luis Zanfir in What Remains
Total look: Felipe Zarate

Creative Direction & Photography: Esther Galván
Muah: Eva Quílez
Model: Luis Zanfir
Styling: Pipe Zárate
Studio: Tres Espinas Espacio Creativo

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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