Shotaro Kamiya in What the Wound Wants MMSCENE Exclusive

Shotaro Kamiya reads What the Wound Wants in Japanese for a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Caique Mendes. Written by Mendes in his early twenties between 2012 and 2013, the poem follows the slow exhaustion of waiting for words that never reveal enough, and the need for one final reason to release a feeling that has already lost its truth.

Kamiya gives the text a restrained physical presence, moving through softness, exposure and inward tension. Mendes frames the series around what remains after certainty disappears, allowing each image to hold something unresolved. The story follows the point where that waiting begins to lose its hold.

Model: Shotaro Kamiya at Menace Models & Crew Model Management

Photographer: Caique Mendes