J Balvin Steps Into Armani Beauty With I Will

J Balvin has joined Armani Beauty as the new U.S. ambassador for I Will, the brand’s latest men’s fragrance. The appointment places the Colombian artist alongside the launch of a new fragrance line that Armani Beauty introduced in August 2026.

I Will is Armani Beauty’s new woody vanilla eau de parfum, created by perfumers Alberto Morillas and Nathalie Lorson after more than 2,800 trials. The scent combines Calabrian bergamot, lavender, violet leaf, Madagascar vanilla, woody leather notes and patchouli, and comes in a refillable black and warm gold bottle.

The fragrance introduces a new men’s pillar alongside Acqua di Giò and Stronger With You. Actor Jonathan Bailey serves as the global ambassador for I Will, while J Balvin fronts the U.S. rollout. Bailey previously appeared in a campaign film directed by Todd Field.

Balvin’s involvement connects the fragrance with an artist whose career has helped expand the international audience for Colombian reggaeton. Born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin in Medellín, Colombia, in May 1985, he began pursuing music professionally in his home city and gradually built an audience across Latin America before reaching the U.S. and international charts. His work has contributed to Medellín’s position as an important center for contemporary Latin urban music.

His catalogue includes projects such as Oasis, created with Bad Bunny, Jose, Rayo and Mixteip. His recording career has earned six Grammy nominations, including nominations for Oasis, Jose, Rayo and Mixteip, along with recognition for collaborations with Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa and Tainy.

In 2026, Balvin continued an active period across music and live performance. He released Omerta, a collaborative album with fellow Colombian artist Ryan Castro, on May 7.

His Armani Beauty appointment adds another beauty partnership to a year already shaped by major music projects and performances. With I Will, the brand places Balvin within the U.S. rollout of a new fragrance designed around bergamot, aromatic notes, vanilla and woody leather, extending his presence from music and fashion into the fragrance category.