The handsome David Prince at 16 PARIS MANAGEMENT stars in our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kévin Felicianne, with grooming by Ray Kim. Photo assistance by Lossy Bamba. Kévin selected pieces from APC, Gucci, Kenzo and Levi’s.

Photography and Styling: Kévin Felicianne – @kevin09.12

Makeup Artist: Ray Kim

Model: David Prince at 16 Paris Management

Photographer’s Assistant: Lossy Bamba