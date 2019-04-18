in Derek Chadwicks, Edison Fan, Francisco Lachowski, Manu Rios, Matt Law, Stephen James, Xavier Serrano

INSTAGRAMS OF THE WEEK: Manu Rios, Raf Miller, Stephen James…

See the best of last week’s Instagrams with Manu Rios, Faf Millers, Derek Chadwick and more..

While Coachella is dominating our social media feeds on Instagram as well as any other given platforms, we managed to single out the best of last week’s IG posts from Manu Rios, Derek Chadwick, Xavier Serrano, Stephen James, Edison Fan, Francisco Lachowski, Matt Law and more. Coachella while present to everybody’s surprise not dominating this week’s top IG feeds.

xavier serrrano

“Deserved Holidays 🌴” @xserrano9florian macek

“What’s your fav season? 🌸” @florianmacekfrancisco lachowski

“Morning coffee ☕️” @chico_lachowski
nick truelove

“Last one .. what a weekend 🕺🏻🎪” @nicktruelove
christian hogue

“+3 intelligence” @official_hogue
edison fan

@edisonfanye
manu rios

“thanks @calvinklein for the dreamy vibes this weekend 🕊 #MYCALVINS #CKCOACHELLA” @manurios

matt law

Where you go I’ll follow, no matter how far 🌴” @mattclaw

rafael miller

“acting like I’m tired because it was too easy 🤫” @rafaelmillermoritz hau

Don’t worry, be happy😁 What motivates you in life?🙌
If people ask me where I get my motivation from, I give them a simple answer: It makes me happy! So do whatever gives you positive feelings and don’t let anyone tell you what and how to do certain things! Just stay focused on yourself and listen to your thoughts and own consciousness, rather than worrying too much about the opinion of others! I used to do this exact mistake in my past, and once I figured out how to avoid it, my life suddenly reached a whole different level of quality!” @moritz_hau
dereke chadwick

“coachella vibes” @derekchadwickstephen james

“around the clock | @elijah” @whoiselijah

Style

