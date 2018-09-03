MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Eugen & Kong by Filip Koludrovic

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Filip Koludrovic captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring models Eugen and Kong at Crew Milano. Production is work of Timi Letonja, with grooming from Anja Jeric.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, Dsquared2, Diesel, Versace, Calvin Klein, adidas, and more.

Discover more of the session below:





Trousers: Rick Owens

Shoes: Puma

Shirt: Adidas Originals







Sunglasses: Rayban



Kong: Shirt Diesel



Shirt: H&M

Trousers: Dsquared2

Boots: Vintage