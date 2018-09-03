MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Eugen & Kong by Filip Koludrovic
Fashion photographer Filip Koludrovic captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring models Eugen and Kong at Crew Milano. Production is work of Timi Letonja, with grooming from Anja Jeric.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, Dsquared2, Diesel, Versace, Calvin Klein, adidas, and more.
Discover more of the session below:
Jacket: Diesel
Trousers: Rick Owens
Shoes: Puma
Shirt: Adidas Originals