MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Eugen & Kong by Filip Koludrovic

Filip Koludrovic

Fashion photographer Filip Koludrovic captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring models Eugen and Kong at Crew Milano. Production is work of Timi Letonja, with grooming from Anja Jeric.

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from Rick Owens, Dsquared2, Diesel, Versace, Calvin Klein, adidas, and more.

Discover more of the session below:


Jacket: Diesel
Trousers: Rick Owens
Shoes: Puma
Shirt: Adidas Originals


Sunglasses strap: Zara Men
Sunglasses: Rayban

Sweater: Versace

Eugen: Shirt Diesel
Kong: Shirt Diesel

Jacket: model’s own
Shirt: H&M
Trousers: Dsquared2
Boots: Vintage

