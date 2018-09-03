Discover Julian Zigerli Autumn Winter 2018/19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion designer Julian Zigerli presented his Autumn Winter 2018 collection during the 14th edition of Mode Suisse. Inspired by the work of cult photographer Walter Pfeiffer, Zigerli artistically translates his colourful vision of the male form into a collection for both men and women.

Now in his early seventies, Pfeiffer’s photography has never been in greater demand. Known for exploring the instability of gender and sexuality in relation to the male body, this collaboration with Julian Zigerli has a sense of liberation that you would expect.Together with Julian, Pfeiffer shot two ‘Walter Boys’ especially for this collection. In Pfeiffer’s mission to chase beauty, the ‘Walter Boys’ are always youthful, provocative and sexual. The transformation of this portrait photography onto a textile has a surreal impact which makes the body appear as a sculpture in certain lights.Never a designer to shy away from pushing artistic boundaries, Zigerli delights in exploring male beau-ty and gender play through fashion. However, with this season’s darker-than-usual colour palette – the intimate nods to the human form are mostly revealed to those with a studying eye.For Julian Zigerli’s 15th collection, the brand wanted to celebrate their own history and have used their archive to inspire key shapes for A/W18. The best of Zigerli’s pieces which show effortless wearability and comfort are fused with new photography, fabrics and colours. – from Julian Zigerli

Images by Luca Franzoni